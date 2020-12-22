‘Christmas Trivia’ Stumps Noon Rotarians

The Greeneville Noon Rotary Club played Christmas Trivia in a Zoom video conference on Dec. 15, the group’s last meeting of the calendar year. Questions included: “How many ghosts appear in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol?” “What is the biggest-selling Christmas recording of all time?” and “What is the name of the angel in the holiday movie, It’s a Wonderful Life?” The answers respectively were “four,” “White Christmas” and “Clarence.” The holiday game was coordinated by Vicki Culbertson, Sue Ritter and Wendy Peay. Kenneth Hood provided humor, and Danny Gaby performed a song he wrote about Rotary and Christmastime.