The Chuckey Depot Museum will host a reception on Sept. 10 for its new railroad exhibit, entitled “Precision Transportation.”
The public event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the museum, located at 210 South 2nd Ave., in Jonesborough.
According to a news release, the exhibit features “memorabilia from the Norfolk & Western including dishes, lanterns, switch locks and more. Models of N&W locomotives in O-scale will also be displayed.”
Established as the Norfolk & Western Railway in 1896, their trains ran throughout Virginia and West Virginia. In the 1980s, they merged with the Southern Railroad to become the Norfolk Southern Railway. That line runs by the Chuckey Depot Museum today.
Music will be provided during the reception by Scott Wild, who will perform railroad-themed songs. In addition, there will be a presentation by railroad historian and former N&W employee Gary Price.
Admission to the Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated.
Museum hours are Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Norfolk and Western Railway exhibit will be on display at the museum through February 2023.
For more information on the exhibit or the Chuckey Depot Museum, visit Jonesborough.com, follow the Chuckey Depot on Facebook or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.