All aboard! The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough will be celebrating National Train Day on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will feature a special audio-visual program focusing on trains from across the U.S., event organizers say in a news release.
The 30-minute program, which will run every half hour, was complied by Brad McCroskey, a member of the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society.
During the special event, extra museum staff will be on-hand to answer any train-related questions, the release adds.
“National Train Day is a holiday started by Amtrak in 2008 as a method to spread information to the general public about the advantages of railway travel and the history of trains in the United States,” the release continues. “It is held each year on the Saturday closest to May 10, the anniversary of the pounding of the Golden spike in Promontory, Utah, which marked the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the U.S.”
Although Amtrak no longer hosts National Train Day activities, a number of train museums across the country still do.
The Chuckey Depot Museum is located at 210 S 2nd Ave., in Jonesborough. Hours are Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free of charge, but donations are appreciated.
For more information on the exhibit or the Chuckey Depot Museum, visit Jonesborough.com, follow the Chuckey Depot on Facebook, or call the Historic Jonesborough Visitor’s Center at 423-753-1010.