The Chuckey Depot Museum will be hosting a railroad memorabilia sale this Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Steel and Steam Railroad Memorabilia Sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, located at 110 South 2nd Ave., in Jonesborough.
“After over 60 years of collecting, a local East Tennessee rail enthusiast is reducing his vast assortment of railroad items,” a museum news release states. “Railroads across the United States are represented in his collection of books, timetables, paperwork, maps, silverware, china, and hardware.
“The highlight of the sale is several pieces of Norfolk & Western Railway china that has been loaned to the museum through February 2023 for its N&W Railway display,” the release continues.
“This is a great opportunity for rail fans to find that book, timetable, or a piece of railroad history they have been looking for,” the release adds.
Originally located in Chuckey, the depot building was under threat of demolition after its closure. It was purchased by the Town of Jonesborough and Heritage Alliance, which saved the building and moved it to its new location, the release notes. A depot advisory board governs the depot operations and promotes the town of Jonesborough along with railroad related events such as the Steel and Steam sale.
The museum’s regular hours are Thursday through Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., but it will be closed this Friday, Sept.30 preparing for the sale. Doors will open at 8:30 am Saturday for the “cash only” sale.