The Chuckey-Doak High School classes of 1960-69 met at the home of Sam and Juanita Dobson on Aug. 27 for their annual “60s Summer Knights” reunion. The Dobsons have hosted the annual gathering on the last Saturday in August for a number of years. Shown, front row, from left, are Mary Martha Phillips Hite, Eddie Fillers, Doyle Mitchell, Rodger Morelock, Imogene McCamey Dobson, Brenda Andies, Judy Andies, Coach Bobby Broyles, Linda Thompson Maupin and Ivan Harmon. Second row, from left, are Juanita Dobson, Beverly Fillers, Reed Helton, Norma Duncan Felts, Billie Ellison West, Freda Morelock, Brenda Jennings Hankins, Linda Greer Lingerfelt, Kathleen Mitchell Alexander, Carolyn Bowman Parman, Meredith Cutshall Broyles, Joe Bob Harmon, Mary Malone Harmon, Linda Malone and JoAnn Shelton Foster. Third row, from left, are Bobby Combs, Nancy Mitchell, Joyce Daniels, Eddie Dobson, Tommy Daniels, Teddy Andies, Wayne Lingerfelt, Jerry Harmon, Charlie Malone and John Foster. Fourth row, from left, are Ronnie Walls, Cookie Walls, Charles GFellers, Sam Dobson and Joe Williams. In the fifth row is Larry Goodman. Alumni of any CDHS 60s class who would like to attend the next reunion are asked to call Sam Dobson at 257-3748 to update their contact information.