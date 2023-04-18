The Chuckey-Doak High School Theater Department will present the historical drama “Radium Girls” on May 12-13, at 7 p.m., in the high school’s auditorium.
The school located at 365 Ripley Island Rd., in Afton.
The play, written by D.W. Bailey, is based on the true story of a group of female workers, who, in the 1920s, became sick with a mysterious illness.
At that time, radium, a radioactive element, was considered “a miracle cure” for cancer, and the scientist who discovered it, Marie Curie, had become an international celebrity. By the mid-1920s, radium-laced products had become all the rage. One popular product was glow-in-the-dark watches and clocks, whose dials were covered with a radium-containing luminous paint.
At the time, it wasn’t clear that radium in large amounts, in fact, could be harmful, and the workers who were painting these luminous clock dials were becoming further exposed to dangerous levels of radiation with each brushstroke.
The play “Radium Girls” traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a watch dial painter who became ill from radiation poisoning as she fights for her day in court.
“Her chief adversary is her former employer, Arthur Roeder, an idealistic man who cannot bring himself to believe that the same element that shrinks tumors could have anything to do with the terrifying rash of illnesses among his employees,” a news release about the play explains. “As the case goes on, however, Grace finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but with her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire.”
Tickets for the upcoming student show are $5 until May 1. Tickets after May 1 and at the door will be available for $10.
People wishing to purchase tickets can call Chuckey-Doak High School at 423-798-2636, or email the “Radium Girls” director, Angee Woody, at angee.woody@gcstn.org.