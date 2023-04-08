ROTARY ROUND ROBIN COMPETITION Chuckey-Doak Leads After Week 2 Of Round Robin Competition Apr 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After the second week of competition in the 2023 Rotary Round Robin high school quiz bowl competition, Chuckey-Doak High School has emerged as the front runner.The Chuckey-Doak team is currently leading with 235 points, followed closely behind by the Greeneville High team with 230 points.In third place is West Greene with 215, followed by the North Greene and South Greene teams with 190 points each.Round three of the scholars competition will be played on Tuesday, April 11, with West Greene at South Greene, Greeneville at Chuckey-Doak, and North Greene playing a B-team round at home.The two teams with the highest cumulative points after round 3 will compete for the championship on April 18.The Rotary Round Robin competition is hosted annually by the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club. The event is open to scholar teams from each of the five high schools in Greeneville and Greene County.Since the first Round Robin competition was held by the club 60 years ago, the event has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors.The Noon Rotary meets each Tuesday at noon in the Hurley Room in the Tusculum University dining hall. For more information, go to facebook.com/GreeneRotary. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports School Systems University Games And Toys Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Gunshots Fired At Asheville Highway House Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet Property Reassessment Notices Being Mailed Out New Greeneville Fire Station Dedicated Local DAR Member Wins National Fibers Arts Competition