MUSIC FESTIVAL Cigar Box Guitar & Blues Festival Set April 22 Apr 7, 2023 The Andrew Johnson VFW Post 1990 will present its inaugural Cigar Box Guitar & Blues Festival on Saturday, April 22, at the Greene County Fairgrounds.Doors open at 9 a.m. with the music slated to begin at 10 a.m.Featured entertainers will include: Memphis Lightning, Kris Rowdy, The Long Road, Thirstatine, The Breedloves, and Jimmie D & the Big Blues Band.Additional acts will be announced.Early bird tickets are $15. Tickets at the door will be $20. Kids 12 and under are admitted free.Proceeds will benefit Greene County veterans and their families.In addition to music, the festival will also have vendors, food trucks, a silent auction and raffle.Attendees will also have an opportunity to watch a cigar box guitar being built.For vendor or music information, call John Dixon at 423-470-6326.