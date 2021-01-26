The Greeneville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is offering teachers in public or private accredited 6th-grade classrooms, preferably with a Title I population, the opportunity to participate in Civil Air Patrol’s Aerospace Connections in Education (ACE) program to provide free classroom aerospace curriculum and resources.
The ACE program uses the aerospace theme to teach academics, character education and physical fitness for a healthy and drug-free lifestyle, a release says.
For more information use the following link: www.gocivilairpatrol.com/programs/aerospace-education/ace/adopt or contact Harrell L. Cobb, Ch, Lt. Col, CAP at hlcobb@hotmail.com.