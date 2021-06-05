The Civil Air Patrol will host an open house and new cadet night Monday, June 7 at 6 p.m.
Youth ages 12-18 who are interested in flying, space, youth leadership or service to their country are invited to attend and learn about serving in the United States Air Force Auxiliary.
The open house will serve as an informative introduction to the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, a release says. Meet cadets and hear first-hand what it’s like to be a cadet. Learn about the opportunities CAP has to offer, including leadership development, orientation flying, summer activities, academic scholarships and much more.
Prospective cadets must be 12-years-old by June 30 to join our Summer 2021 Great Start Training Cohort. Parents should accompany prospective cadets. Air Force Auxiliary adult leaders will be on hand to answer questions and provide details about opportunities for adults.
For more information about the Greeneville Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, visit www.facebook.com/CivilAirPatrolSERTN015/.
Meetings are held at the Greeneville Municipal Airport Building at 246 Airport Road, Greeneville on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. Call 423-470-3400 for more information.