The public is invited to attend a free lecture about American hero and Civil War-era black Freedom Fighter Stephen Atkins Swails.
The event, hosted by the Tri Cities Civil War Round Table, will be held Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m., in room 219 of the Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, in Kingsport.
Swails was a free black man in the North before the Civil War began. He joined the Union Army and exhibited “such exemplary service in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry that he became the first African American commissioned as a combat officer in the United States military,” a news release from event organizers notes.
“After the Civil War Swails was active in politics and pursued a career in government service,” the release adds.
The examination of Swails’ life and contributions will be presented by noted historian and author Gordon Rhea, who has written eight award-winning books about the American Civil War, including his most recent, “Stephen A. Swails: Black Freedom Fighter in the Civil War and Reconstruction.”
According to the release, Rhea has lectured across the country at the invitation of numerous historical societies, universities, and historic preservation organizations on topics of military history and the Civil War era. He has additionally served on the boards of historical societies, history magazines, and historical preservation organizations, including the Civil War Library and Museum, in Philadelphia; the North and South magazine, and the Charleston, South Carolina Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission.
Rhea conducts fundraising tours for organizations that raise funds to purchase and preserve historical sites related to the Civil War era, including the Civil War Trust, the Central Virginia Battlefield Trust, the Blue and Gray Education Society, and the Friends of the Wilderness Battlefield. He has also appeared multiple times as a historian and presenter on nationwide television programs, including productions by The History Channel, A&E Channel, Discovery Channel, and C-Span, the release adds.