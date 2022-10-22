A night of classic country music will be presented Nov. 12 at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville.
Show time is 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
The concert, entitled “Then and Now,” will feature talented up-and-coming performers who are keeping the traditions of classic country music alive, event organizers say.
Greeneville’s own singer/songwriter Josh Dean will be joined by the Johnson City-based Zach McNabb and his Tennessee Esquires for the concert.
An accomplished singer/songwriter, Dean is a West Greene High School graduate who “pulls his style from the good ol’ days and has plenty of twang to back it up,” event organizers say in a news release. “You’ll find his original songs very engaging and when he covers a classic artist, he does it with great conviction.”
McNabb’s “stand-out voice” harkens back to the days of country music pioneer Jimmy Rogers, organizers say. He will be joined at the show by his brother, Caleb, who plays fiddle and upright bass and sings harmony.
Also scheduled to perform will be the youngest member of the performing lineup, Ethan Slaughter, of Lafayette, Ga. Heavily influenced by the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, Slaughter will be bringing Hillbilly Rock to the Capitol stage. The young performer has recently been found competing in the American Idol television talent show.
The concert is being hosted by Greeneville’s own The Flying Js. This group, featuring John Price and John Brown, “have been around for a while now and are a mainstay with the cast of Gatlinburg’s Tunes & Tales program, providing daily summertime music on the streets of Gatlinburg,” a news release says.
“Each member of the J’s is well known in the area as they all play several different groups and are found out playing somewhere almost every weekend,” the release adds.
The master of ceremonies for the concert will be Caleb Hodge, who “comes to us from Dollywood and has been a source of much laughter for the patrons who enjoy a ride on the big ol’ steam engine” at the Pigeon Forge theme park, organizers add in the release. “We are honored to have him on board for this very special evening of entertainment.”
Tickets are pre-sale for $20 and at the door for $25 with veterans getting a $10 discount with proof of ID by calling to pre-purchase or at the door! Advance tickets can be purchased on the Capitol Theatre website at capitolgreeneville.org/events .