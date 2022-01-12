Classy and Grassy and the Flying J's will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James, 3220 St. James Road, according to a news release.
Classy and Grassy is a young traditional bluegrass and country music band from Marion, Kentucky. The band consists of Cash Singleton on mandolin, Cutter Singleton on guitar, banjo, and dobro, upright bass player, Brennan Cruce, and vocalist Kayla Maxfield. They have won several awards as individual artists and are contracted as cast members of Smoky Mountain Tunes and Tales in Gatlinburg.
The Flying J’s are five guys who enjoy sharing the songs that made America great. Count on some oldies and country and dancing with lots of comedy mixed in. Lead singer John Price is joined by John Brown (vocals, and guitar), Johnny Greer (drums, vocals and mandolin), Chip McClain (upright bass and vocals) and Matt Hurd (dobro and vocals). Joining them will be a surprise guest female singer, well-known in bluegrass circles.
Appalachian Auditorium, Greene County’s newest music venue, is located in the historic St. James School Auditorium. It is operated by the St. James Community Center, a nonprofit organization. Tickets are $15, available at www.appalachian-auditorium.org or by calling 423-312-4392. All proceeds from ticket sales are used to update the auditorium, as well as help support the cost for artist fees, advertising and printing, according to the news release.
A “pay it forward” ticket program is available on the website so that donors can cover the cost for other people in the community. More information about the program and venue are at www.appalachian-auditorium.org .