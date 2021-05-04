Mable Irene Clowers of the Sinking Springs community will celebrate her 94th birthday on Thursday, May 13.
Born in Greene County on Friday the 13th of May 1927, and weighing only 2 1/2 pounds the following Sunday, Irene is the daughter of the late John Frank and Eliza (Cochran) Gregg.
Ms. Clowers married Johnnie Leroy Clowers on November 20, 1949, and they were married for over 61 years before his death on July 29, 2011.
She is the mother of two daughters, Patricia Ann Clowers and Joyce Anita Clowers, both of Midway.
Irene went to school at Orebank School, which was a one-room school.
Walking everywhere when young, she and her friends enjoyed playing baseball games at Orebank, where she was the pitcher, and at Hartmans Chapel for a little competition.
After getting married and living on a farm, she had to help milk cows by hand and set, cut and harvest tobacco crops, as well as pull and help harvest corn and cane. Loving fresh vegetables, she and Johnnie always had large gardens and enjoyed sharing with their friends. Preparing and canning fruits and vegetables took a lot of time in the summer.
Irene is a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church where she has attended all her life.
In recognition of her special day, Irene would enjoy receiving cards at 2020 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, TN 37809.
Everyone who knows Irene knows how much she cares for her family and friends. Her daughters, Patricia and Joyce, are the center of her life.