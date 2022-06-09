JOHNSON CITY — Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson is back on the road with his 2022 U.S. Summer Tour with his former bandmates, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.
Wilson began his career as a teenaged founding member of The Beach Boys, who signed with Capitol Records in July 1962 and released their first album, “Surfin’ Safari,” that same year. The band’s initial surf-rock focus was soon broadened to include other themes. Wilson’s innovative vocal and instrumental arrangements for major hits including “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “God Only Knows,” and the No. 1 smash “Good Vibrations” established The Beach Boys as America’s preeminent band of the 1960s.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:00 p.m., the surf rock legend will perform at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. Local tickets go on sale Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m.
Wilson has achieved great success as a solo artist with 11 of his own albums released to-date, including his acclaimed 2004 completion of an album he first began recording in the ‘60s, “Brian Wilson Presents… SMiLE.” The album earned Wilson his first Grammy for a recording, which was followed by his second Grammy win for producing The Beach Boys’ acclaimed 2011 release, “The SMiLE Sessions.” With his own band, Wilson has performed major, sold-out tours in recent years, and with The Beach Boys he celebrated the iconic band’s 50th anniversary in 2012 with a major international tour and acclaimed studio album, “That’s Why God Made The Radio.”
"I was really moved by the fans' excitement about The Beach Boys' album and tour last year," says Wilson. "It charged me up and my head was full of music - I just couldn't wait to get back into the studio to let it out."
“Brian Wilson’s music spans across multiple generations, everyone knows a song from the Beach Boys!” says Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. “Be sure to grab your tickets to see this living legend right here in Johnson City at the ETSU Martin Center!”
Brian Wilson is a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and a U.K. Music Hall of Fame inductee. As a member of The Beach Boys, Wilson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and honored with The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.
For more information on Brian Wilson, visit brianwilson.com. For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.