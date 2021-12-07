Staffmark Greeneville is teaming up with Greeneville-Greene County Ministries to provide warm coats to those in need this winter season.
Area citizens are being asked to participate in this special community project by donating a coat at the Staffmark office, located at 1134 Tusculum Boulevard, weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Temperatures are dropping, and the need for warm coats is rising,” said Evelyn Smith, senior recruiting manager for Staffmark Greeneville, in a release. “We invite you to join us in donating new or gently used coats for our community. Together, we can help keep Greeneville warm this winter.”
All sizes of coats will be accepted now through March 1.
The donated coats will be distributed to those in need through the Greeneville-Greene County Ministries’ Food Bank, the release says.
For more information, please contact the Staffmark Greeneville office by calling 423-787-9529.