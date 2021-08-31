Mashburn, Coffey

Ethan Mashburn and Claire Coffey

Claire Coffey and Ethan Mashburn, both formerly of Greeneville and residing in Knoxville, announce their engagement to wed on Sept. 18 at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The bride-elect’s parents are Dick and Wendy Coffey, of Knoxville.

The groom-elect’s parents are Devin and Kathy Mashburn, of Greeneville.

The bride-elect graduated from West High School in Knoxville and the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She works in pharmaceutical sales.

The groom-elect graduated from Greeneville High School and the University of Tennessee Knoxville. He works as a financial advisor.

Recommended for you