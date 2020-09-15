Lydia E. Cogburn and Wesley Stevenson Love, both of Greeneville, wed in a ceremony at Lake Junaluska, North Carolina on Aug. 15, 2020.
Rev. Wade McAmis officiated.
The bride’s parents are Doug and Debbie Cogburn of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Keith Love, of Johnson City, and Annette Stevenson, of Limestone.
The beautiful outdoor wedding was held in the gardens against the backdrop of the Blueridge Mountains and Lake Junaluska.
The bride wore a classic, form-fitting, ivory dress with rose gold accents and buttons down the back.
Matron of honor was Lillie Cowles, of Greeneville.
Bridesmaids were Amanda R. Smith, of Knoxville, and Sarah L. Key, of Nashville.
Flower girl was Avery Bellefant.
Ring bearer was Wesley Stevenson.
Best man was Brandon Kenney, of Greeneville.
Groomsmen were Jeremiah Sims and Alex Merida, both of Knoxville.
Mothers of the bride and groom wore corsages of blush pink rose with white peonies and accents of a red garden flower.
A reception was held at Ian and Joio’s Restaurant.
The three-tiered wedding cake featured butter cream icing with mixed berries layered inside and the groom’s cake was a two-tiered chocolate ganache cake with a whipped mocha filling, accompanied by chocolate chip cookies.
Bridal book attendants were Katie Kricko, Michael Kricko, and Ada Kayte McAmis.
The bride is employed with Gateway Ford Nissan.
The Groom is employed at the y-12 National Security Complex.
The couple will reside in the Morristown/Jefferson City area.