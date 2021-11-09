A vinyl collector’s show is set for Nov. 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane in Johnson City. Admission is $2.
Shop for thousands of rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia and more. The event is the biggest one-day-only music shopping opportunity in East Tennessee, according to a release.
COVID protocols will be followed and shoppers are asked to adhere to them. Masks are recommended for all customers and vendors, based on the state’s current restrictions and recommendations. All shoppers are urged to adhere to local health department guidelines regarding the wearing of masks, social distancing, etc., the release says.