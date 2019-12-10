crowning.jpg

Sydney Collier was recently crowned Miss Historic Jonesborough Outstanding Teen 2020. She is the daughter of Mark and Krista Collier, of Greeneville, and Nicole McGrew, of Bluff City. She was crowned by reigning Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen Taylor Parsons. Collier also earned an award for being the overall winner in the interview category. She is a freshman at Tennessee High and member of the swim team. She will represent the community in the March 2020 Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen Pageant at Gallatin High School. Her platform is “The Mitch Movement — spreading love and kindness to others.” She is sponsored by Hancock, Daniel & Johnson PC.

 Special To The Sun