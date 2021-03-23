Bethany Jeanne Collins and John Alexander Myers, both of Greeneville, announce their engagement to wed.
The bride-elect’s mother is Marvella Taylor, of Afton. Her grandparents are the late Maynard and Ellen Morgan, of Greeneville.
The groom-elect’s parents are Danny and Kathy Myers, of Moshiem. His grandparents are the late Archie and Kathleen Morrison, of Greeneville, and Vida Myers and the late John I. Myers, of Mosheim.
Collins will graduate in May from Tusculum University with a BA in psychology and works as a talent recruiter for Kelly Services. She is a member of Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
Myers is a licensed embalmer at Jeffers Funeral home in Greeneville. He regularly attends Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
The wedding is planned for 5 p.m. on April 2 at Greenwood Oaks Farm in Afton.