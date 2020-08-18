Virginia “Ginnie” Elisabeth Collins and Daniel Thomas Rader, both of Greeneville, married in a July 18, 2020, ceremony at Cedar Creek Church of God in Greeneville.
Rev. E.J. Swatsell, of Greeneville, officiated.
The bride’s parents are Larry and Rhonda Collins of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are John and Amelia Rader of Greeneville.
Grandparents of the bride are Loyd and Barbara Holt, of Greeneville, and the late Virginia Collins.
Grandparents of the groom are Robert and Willie Kate Seaton & Fred and Dorothy Rader, all of Greeneville.
The sanctuary was decorated with a wooden arch adorned with peach and steel blue flowers and ferns.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
The bride wore an ivory princess style wedding dress with off the shoulder sleeves trimmed with scalloped lace and a cathedral length train. She carried a bouquet of peach and steel blue assorted flowers. She carried a heart-shaped pin that belonged to her late great-grandmother Porshia Cutshall nestled in the center of her bouquet.
Maid of honor was Madison Collins.
Bridesmaids were Ashton McHugh, Cydney Seaton, Anna Konstantopoulos, Jessie Neas and Brynne Jones.
Flower girls were Lily and Lydia Swatsell.
Ring bearer was Ronin Reaves.
Best man was Jordan Tipton.
Groomsmen were Alan Rader, Kenan Wilhoit, Sam Konstantopoulos, Colt Reaves, and Billy Dyer.
Guests signed a quilt made by the brides grandmother, Barbara Holt.
The reception was held in the Campground Church of God Multi-Ministry Building.
The couple are residing in Jonesborough, Tenn.