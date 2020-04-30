Join the informational session called VEGucate on May 7, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
This session will go over different eating lifestyles such as vegetarian, vegan, lacto-ovo, and many others that you may have never heard of, according to a release. The informational session will provide information about health benefits and current research. No diet or cooking options will be given. Anyone looking for more information on these lifestyles or just curious about what are they, are welcome to join.
Register for the session at tennessee.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkcOyurTIiG9bfIJ57flErWsM_7BAND3XH. Only those registered will be able to join the meeting and receive the session password. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting with session password.
For questions, please email Lamanda Weston at Lweston@utk.edu.