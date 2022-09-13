Did your town have the diner? Not a diner, but “the” diner. The one wrapped in waist-high windows and high-backed vinyl booths, the one that was open all night, where regulars had their spots, and the china was bone-white and heavy?
Think about that diner right now, and then feel your spine sag a bit and your belly warm with a plate of waffles, listen to the low chatter and occasional pops of laughter, and smell the bacon grease and the coffee machine.
If, like me, you found that mental exercise relaxing and pleasant, then maybe it’s best you go purchase a ticket to see the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s fall play, “Corners,” which had its world premiere this past weekend at the Capitol Theatre.
“Corners” is the product of a collaboration between local theatre veterans Paige Mengel, Laura Dupler, and Pam Gosnell. The show is being directed by GTG newcomer Magdalen Zinky.
It tells the story of one day and evening in the lives of three best friends, women who have seen each other through thick and thin and ups and downs. It starts in a funeral home, where Helen, played by Dupler, is laying her former husband to rest. And it ends at the diner, where a late-night waffle stop provides new beginnings for Liz, played by Mengel, and Maggie, played by Gosnell.
In the play, Mengel, Dupler, and Gosnell capably anchor a show driven by the three central characters. They crack jokes and remember tough times, and they do so with charm and humor. A comically crass moment or two punctuate what is largely a kind and heartfelt commentary on female friendship and personal growth.
The play is at its best when all three characters wind each other up into the kind of all-consuming giggles you can only have with your best friends. Mengel excels in tender and thoughtful moments, Dupler delivers her lines with a natural rhythm and warmth, and Gosnell never fails to capitalize on a moment for a witty quip.
Corners features a number of secondary characters and a supporting cast that handle their parts with aplomb. Heather Dalton plays Marie, Liz’s daughter. Dalton has a gift for sincerity onstage, and it’s displayed here in her ability to convey in a few short scenes an almost Gilmore Girls-ish relationship with the community in which she grew up.
Newcomer to the stage Lena Kendrick Dean delivers a genuinely funny performance as Liz’s ex-husband’s widow, Slovenian online sex therapist Natalia. In a thick accent and red dress Jessica Rabbit would covet, Natalia slinks across the stage, turning a part that could easily skew toward caricature into an opportunity for the women, and the audience, to reevaluate their commitment to first impressions.
Gary Carver and Matt Barbour provide masculine balance onstage; Carver as Liz’s son Mark, who is expecting the imminent birth of his first child, and Barbour as cardiologist and heartthrob Doctor Wilson. Carver deftly cruises through emotionally-fraught exchanges with his character’s well-meaning but bossy mother, and Wilson demonstrates real vulnerability mixed with amiability.
Fleeting appearances by Kai Black, Bree Rozar, Amy Overbay Rose, Jonathan Cook, and Erica Mysinger round out the show with pleasant performances. Of special note is Erica Mysinger’s raving club goer, who finds herself in her cups at a Chamber of Commerce Little Black Dress fundraiser. Mysinger is a jolt of energy right when and where it’s needed.
The set for Corners features a clever, rotating set of painted panels which demonstrate scene changes. Each turn of the set is punctuated with colorful, graphic lettering that sets the mood for the scene and provides gentle direction to the audience as they join the ladies on an unexpected evening of growth. Costumes, sound design, and lighting are all appropriate, and with the exception of Natalia’s shocking red dress, which is meant to disrupt, they convey character without distracting from the story.
Corners provides the audience with a pleasant experience infused with astute observations about the need for close friendship in all of our lives, but, to be frank, it also does other work. What Mengel, Dupler, and Gosnell (and Zinky, in her role as director) have done is hard; they’ve developed characters and story, they’ve demonstrated perseverance in getting it all written out, they’ve solicited and responded to feedback from other actors and writers, they’ve survived a whole rehearsal process, and now, they’ve taken a deep breath and watched as a production team and cast have brought the whole thing to life.
These three women have taken a leap that many of us would fear to take, and they’ve asked others to leap with them. It all takes deep bravery, and my sincere hope is that not only will audiences clap for the performers, their performances, and the production team, but for the three women who wrote a thing, asked Greeneville Theatre Guild to throw its weight behind it, built community around their art, and put it on display for all to see.
Performances for “Corners” are continuing Sept. 16-17 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville. General admission tickets are $12 and $10 and can be purchased at greenevilletheatreguild.org, via phone at 423-470-2792, or at the door.