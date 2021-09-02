“Stay awhile … don’t go ‘way.”
This Appalachian phrase, according to Sandi Laws, an archivist with the Archives of Appalachia located in East Tennessee State University’s Sherrod Library, was a common Appalachian phrase used to make visitors feel welcome. To a group of pioneering Christian women who settled in the region to do mission work, the phrase came to symbolize their relationships with the people and the land they came to love.
According to Laws, nuns of the Glenmary Order left Chicago to bring Catholic teachings to the region through community service in the 1940s.
The sisters’ arrival, wearing their distinctive nuns’ habits and following unfamiliar practices, sparked wonder and suspicion. In 1967, 44 sisters broke away from the order and founded the Federation of Communities in Service, to serve the region in more practical ways without the restrictions and distinctive dress requirements placed on them by their mother church.
The women of FOCIS accepted the invitation to stay awhile and they and the communities they became part of, “would discover a common thread and blend diverse backgrounds, personalities, skills and talents, to become one equal community woven together by the strong thread of common ground,” wrote Laws on the archive’s Facebook page.
Common Threads, a new digital exhibit curated by Laws, tells the story in photographs, documents and film.
“Federation of Communities in Service was chosen as a digital exhibit because it highlights the phenomenal feat of a group of women who made up their mind to join with, and work alongside, the Appalachian people,” said Laws. “Their goal was to maximize, not marginalize.
“The practical skills and innate talents of the Appalachian people were simply a way of life: music, crafts, woodworking, sewing, storytelling, etc. FOCIS members envisioned combining this creativity and raw talent with ingenuity and new techniques toward a goal of empowerment and self-sustainability.”
The group’s practical efforts included helping people navigate the process for obtaining government benefits and providing health care and legal services, as well as empowering them to market their skills and talents after corporations stripped the region of its natural resources.
“Coal and lumber corporations had destroyed the environment through unmonitored strip mining and logging,” Laws explained. “These conglomerates often valued labor and profit over the health and well-being of those Appalachians who worked and lived in the region.
“FOCIS would go against the ‘elite’ who were telling people they could not get much needed benefits, and advocate for social security for those eligible but unaware, and black lung benefits for those whose health had been destroyed in the mines.
“Over 50 organizations would come out of this one group of dedicated people. FOCIS brought much needed social services to Appalachia, including schools, health clinics and health fairs, hospitals, legal services, training for local leadership, and critical resources. They functioned as partners, nurses, teachers, friends and workers who used their tireless energy, skills and new ideas for the betterment of Appalachian communities.”
Laws curated the exhibit from an extensive collection of historical data, interview recordings, transcripts, photographs and film. Her intent was to provide a depth and breadth of material that reached beyond the stereotypical notions about the region and its people to showcase their culture and talents and the organizations and initiatives spawned in partnership with FOCIS.
“The takeaway is to never marginalize a people group, and to never underestimate what may be accomplished through faith, hard work, and fearlessness,” Laws said. “This exhibit is about the richness of the Appalachian culture as well as the provision by FOCIS to help them market their art after big corporations pretty much wiped out their way of life by destroying the land.”
The Common Threads exhibit can be viewed at archivesofappalachia.omeka.net/exhibits/show/focis.