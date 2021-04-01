COMMUNITY EVENTS Benefit Dinner For Avery Young
A benefit Pick-up dinner for Avery Young will be held Saturday, May 8 from 3-6 p.m. at Critters Corner. The dinner includes BBQ, chips, slaw and desert. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at Critters Corner, Thadd’s Barber Shop, The Dog House, Kathy’s Hair Coral, Towne & Country Pharmacy, Brumley’s Expressions, Atchley’s Pharmacy, Flowers by Tammy, Greene County Drug, Corley’s Pharmacy, S&S Automotive, Kiser Boulevard, Automotive, Corley’s pharmacy Solutions, Diesel LLC and The Christian Bookstore. See next week’s Greeneville Sun for more information about 5-year-old Avery who is living with muscular dystrophe and hydrocephalus.
First Saturday Breakfast
Bowmantown Ruritan First Saturday Breakfast — same wonderful food with CDC guidelines to make your meal and fellowship a safe event! Saturday, April 3,1573 Barkley Rd. in Telford, 7-10 am.
The Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, oj, and coffee. Your donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
Baseball/Softball Sign-ups
South Central Ruritan baseball/softball sign-ups for the 2021 season will be held April 1 from 6-8 p.m., April 6 from 6-8 p.m. and April 10 from 9-noon.
South Central Easter Egg Hunt
South Central Ruritan will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday April 3 starting at 1 1 p.m. Various age groups and wonderful prizes. Bring the kids and have a wonderful time.
Maundy Thursday Service
Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Old Kentucky Road, West, will have a Maundy Thursday service on Thursday evening, April 1, at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Masks and social distancing are requested. Reverend Melissa Malcolm is host pastor.
VFW Easter Egg Hunt
VFW Post 1990 will hold an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 4 at 2 p.m., weather permitting. The event will be held at the VFW facility across from Walmart. For more information or updates, visit www.vfwpost1990.org.
Milburnton Cemetery Decoration Removal
All ground cover and decorations in the Milburnton Cemetery in Limestone must be removed by April 1. For more information call 423-257-6113.
Providence Cemetery Decoration Removal
All ground cover and decorations in the Providence Cemetery in Limestone must be removed by April 1. For more information call 423-257-6113.
Easter Egg Hunt
VFW Post 1990 will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday, April 4, starting at 2 p.m., weather permitting. Visit vfwpost1990.org for meeting updates.
St. Joseph’s Chapel Flower Removal
All flowers, shepherd’s hooks, lights and anything on the ground must be removed from St. Joseph’s Chapel FWB Church in Midway so mowing season can begin.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
Easter Egg Hunt
South Central Ruritan will host an Easter egg hunt on April 3 beginning at 1 p.m.
MEETINGS Greeneville Lodge No. 3 F&AM
Greeneville Lodge No. 3 F&AM stated meeting will be held on April 6 at 7:30 p.m. Degree work will be scheduled.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
American Legion Post #64
The American Legion Post #64 will resume their monthly meeting on Monday, April 5 at 6 p.m. at the post located on 101 Longview Dr. All veterans are welcome to attend.
Civil Air Patrol
The Greeneville Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will resume in person meetings on Monday, April 5 at the FBO at the Greeneville Airport with restrictions. Meeting size will be limited to 10 persons and temperature checks and masks are required. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Additional information is available from Capt. Bill Onskt, Squadron Commander, at 423 470-3400.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The April 16 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the April 23 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
Greeneville OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. Masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be no refreshments.
Greene County Republican Party
The Greene County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. on April 5 at the Eastview Recreation Center.
DAV Chapter 42
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 42 and the Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 at the East Greene Free Will Baptist Church on Kiser Blvd. A meal will be served.
Andrew Johnson Amatuer Radio Club
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC) will meet Tuesday, April 6 in the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion at the Greene County Fair Grounds at 7 p.m. If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please reconsider your attendance. Visit our web site www.ajarc.org for more information. AJARC is on Facebook.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.