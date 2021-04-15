COMMUNITY EVENTS Yard Sale Give-away
On Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Baileyton United Methodist Church, located at 1034 Baileyton Main Street, Baileyton TN 37745, will give away any of the items that remain from last week’s yard sale. The items will be in the Fellowship Hall. We still have several items of clothing, toys, etc. Please bring containers, trash bags, etc. for the items you wish to take with you.
Camp Creek Ruritan Breakfast
Camp Creek Ruritan Club’s April Breakfast will be Held Saturday April 17 from 7-10 a.m. at 2999 Camp Creek Road. The breakfast will be drive-thru only. Meals will all be the same and consist of eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, two biscuits and gravy. No drinks will be included. The cost will be $7 for each meal.
Customers will drive in one side to order and pick their meal up at the other side of the building. Members will make up the to-go boxes and deliver to the vehicles. COVID-19 Guidelines will be observed. Due to COVID-19 the Pavilion will not be open for dining in. Everyone is welcome.
VFW Book Sale
VFW Post 1990 will hold its 3rd annual book sale Thursday-Sunday, April 15-18, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Hundreds of books, CDs and DVDs will be on sale at bargain prices. For more information, visit vfwpost1990.org.
Limestone Ruritan Fish Fry
The Limestone Ruritan will host its 3rd Friday Fish Fry on April 16 from 4:30-7:30pm. We will have a drive-thru as well as limited seating inside. Call 257-6580 or 257-5995 for more information.
Free Drive-thru Lunch
The Midway United Methodist Church will be having a free, drive-thru lunch on Thursday, April 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until the food is gone. The meal consists of ham, mashed potaotes, corn, bread and dessert. Come and enjoy the meal.
Cedar Creek Yard Sale
The Cedar Creek Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, May 1 starting at 8 a.m.
Cedar Creek Days
Cedar Creek Days, sponsored by the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, will be held Saturday, May 1 starting at 10 a.m.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, April 19, 11 a.m.-noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
South Central Ruritan Movie Night
South Central Ruritan’s first free, outdoor movie night of the season will be held Friday, April 16 starting at dusk. The movie will be “Sandlot.” The concession stand will be open. Don’t forget the hot fudge cake!
South Central Ruritan Horse Show
South Central Ruritan’s first amateur horse show of the season will be held Saturday, April 17 at 6 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. The concession stand will be open. Don’t forget the hot fudge cake!
Veteran Flea Market/Swap Meet
The 1st Annual Veteran Sponsored Flea Market/Swap Meet hosted by U.S. Military Vets MC and Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will be held Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at VFW Post 1990, 70 Harlan St., Greeneville. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. Email MAY22FLEAMARKET@GMAIL.COM to reserve your space today.
Benefit Dinner For Avery Young
A benefit Pick-up dinner for Avery Young will be held Saturday, May 8 from 3-6 p.m. at Critters Corner. The dinner includes BBQ, chips, slaw and desert. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at Critters Corner, Thadd’s Barber Shop, The Dog House, Kathy’s Hair Coral, Towne & Country Pharmacy, Brumley’s Expressions, Atchley’s Pharmacy, Flowers by Tammy, Greene County Drug, Corley’s Pharmacy, S&S Automotive, Kiser Boulevard, Automotive, Corley’s pharmacy Solutions, Diesel LLC and The Christian Bookstore.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Union Temple Community Club
The Union Temple Community Club will meet Monday, April 19 at 6 p.m. There will be a covered dish meal. Everyone is welcome.
Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet at the Tusculum Pavilion located behind Doak School on Monday April 19 at 6 p.m. The program will feature a Fly Casting Demonstration. If you want to eat, you will need to bring your own food and drink. For more information call 423-552-4311.
Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will resume meetings in September. Have a wonderful summer.
Mt. Pleasant UMW
The Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Women will meet April 21 at 6 p.m. Linda Townsend will lead the program. Pre-packaged finger foods will be safely served.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting in Monday, April 19, at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment. Masks required, gloves optional.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The April 16 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the April 23 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.