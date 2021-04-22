COMMUNITY EVENTS Bowmantown Ruritan Annual BBQ
Bowmantown Ruritan will hold its Annual Spring BBQ Chicken Event at the Ruritan building at 1573 Barkley Road in Telford, on Saturday, April 24 from 5 p.m. until all the food is gone. The cost for an eat-in or take-out Meal is $10. The meal includes 1/2 chicken, slaw, BBQ beans, bread, drink and dessert (most homemade).
West Greene Band Country Ham Supper
The West Greene Middle and High School Band will host a country ham supper Saturday, April 24 from 4-7 p.m. at the Mohawk Ruritan Building (Old Mohawk School Building across from Mohawk Post Office). The cost is $10 per meal, carry out only.
The menu includes country ham, potatoes, corn, green beans, roll, dessert and bottled water. To go orders only. Please come support the Band. For more information call: Sandy 423-312-9159.
Drug Take Back Day
Local law enforcement agencies are among participants in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, April 24.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will host two collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Greene High School and West Greene High School. The Tusculum Police Department will host a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
All departments have drop boxes in their stations. Hours are:
- Baileyton Police Department — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m.
- Tusculum Police Department — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Greene County Sheriff’s Department — 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Greeneville Police Department — 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday
Blue Springs Decoration Day
Blue Springs Historical Association’s Decoration Day will be Saturday, May 8 at the Blue Springs Cemetery & Church in Mosheim. The association will be there Friday, May 7, from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It is an exciting time as restoration on the church building will begin June 8.
Baileyton Lodge Drive-thru Dinner
Baileyton Lodge #520 is sponsoring a drive-thru dinner on Sunday, April 25 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 365 Brunner Street. Part of the proceeds of the dinner will go to the scholarship fund. The menu includes Ham, grilled potatoes, slaw, baked beans, roll and desert. Bottled water will be available. The cost is $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and free for children under 5.
Cedar Creek Days Events
Cedar Creek Days, sponsored by the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and the annual Cedar Creek Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, May 1 starting at 10 a.m.
Veteran Flea Market/Swap Meet
The 1st Annual Veteran Sponsored Flea Market/Swap Meet hosted by U.S. Military Vets MC and Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will be held Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at VFW Post 1990, 70 Harlan St., Greeneville. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. Email MAY22FLEAMARKET@GMAIL.COM to reserve your space today.
Veteran Café Drive-thru
Caris Healthcare will be hosting a Veteran Café Drive-thru on Friday, April 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The staff of Caris Healthcare will be serving all veterans with a pastry from Peggy Ann’s Bakery and a cup of coffee of their choice. This is the second drive through that Caris has had at their office located at 2140 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, hosting veterans and their families.
Benefit Dinner For Avery Young
A benefit Pick-up dinner for Avery Young will be held Saturday, May 8 from 3-6 p.m. at Critters Corner. The dinner includes BBQ, chips, slaw and desert. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at Critters Corner, Thadd’s Barber Shop, The Dog House, Kathy’s Hair Coral, Towne & Country Pharmacy, Brumley’s Expressions, Atchley’s Pharmacy, Flowers by Tammy, Greene County Drug, Corley’s Pharmacy, S&S Automotive, Kiser Boulevard, Automotive, Corley’s pharmacy Solutions, Diesel LLC and The Christian Bookstore.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club plans to meet at the clubhouse in September. Make plans to attend. Enjoy your summer!
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The April 23 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon has been cancelled.