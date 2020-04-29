COMMUNITY EVENTS
Kids Fishing Day
The Trout Unlimited's Kids Fishing Day scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been canceled out of concern for the health and safety of our participants.
WCA School Of Arts & Crafts
Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts announced it will be opening May 1. The first few weeks of classes include String Art for Beginners, Hand-Sewing Basics, Intro To Blacksmithing, Appalachian Heritage Cooking Class, Pleating 101, Social Media 101, Hand Stamped Metal Jewelry For Beginners, Create Your Own Knight Tabbard, Stained Glass, Brainstorming & Marketing, Batik Basics and Sewing For Beginners. Visit www.wca1780.org for more information about each class and to register and connect on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook! For questions call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.
Republican Women’s Dinner Rescheduled
The Greene County Republican Women’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner has been rescheduled from May 1, to July 11, at 6:30 p.m., due to the coronavirus. Tickets are available by calling 423-258-5259.
Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus, Council #6784, and Notre Dame Catholic Church of Greeneville are sponsoring a Medic Regional Blood Center blood drive for two weeks, starting on May 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center of Notre Dame Catholic Church, 212 Mt Bethel Rd., Greeneville TN 37745.
All donors must preregister on the Medic website, tndonor.org/donor/schedules/city. Choose Greeneville in the city box to view available appointments. The site will only show open and available times. The drive will conducted according to CDC guidelines for social distancing.
MEETINGS
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
The American Legion Post #64 monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, May 4, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
CANCELED: DAV Chapter #42
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #42 and Auxiliary meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 7, has been canceled.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the clubhouse has been canceled. Club meetings will resume in September.
CANCELED: VFW Post 1990
The meeting for VFW Post 1990 scheduled for April 30 is canceled due to COVID-19 restricions.
CANCELED: Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville is cancelling all Thursday meetings in April.