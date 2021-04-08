COMMUNITY EVENTS Cedar Creek Yard Sale
The Cedar Creek Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, May 1 starting at 8 a.m.
Cedar Creek Days
Cedar Creek Days, sponsored by the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, will be held Saturday, May 1 starting at 10 a.m.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, April 19, 11 a.m.-12 noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
South Central Ruritan Events
Th first lawnmower pull of the season, TNT, will be held on Saturday, April 10 at 6 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. The concession stand will be open.
The first outdoor movie night of the season will be held Friday, April 16 starting at dusk. The movie will be “Sandlot.” The concession stand will be open.
The first horse show of the season will be held Saturday, April 17 at 6 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. The concession stand will be open.
Baileyton UMC Yard Sale
Baileyton United Methodist Church will have a yard sale on Thursday, April 8 and Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m.-? There will be an enormous variety of items for all ages available for purchase. Proceeds will be used for community outreach. The yard sale will be in the church fellowship hall. Come rain or shine!
Yard Sale Fundraiser
A yard sale fundraiser will be held Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday April 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 190 Snapps Ferry Road. There will be something for evryone at this indoor sale and concessions will be available. Proceeds will go toward a youth group trip.
Ottway Ruritan Fish Fry
Ottway Ruritan will hold a drive-thru fish fry on Saturday, April 10 from 3-6 p.m. at the Ottway Ruritan building. There will be no drive-thru service. Meals can be purchased to dine in or carry out. The cost is $12. Please note that transaction will be cash or check only. Credit and debit cards will not be accepted.
Veteran Flea Market/Swap Meet
The 1st Annual Veteran Sponsored Flea Market/Swap Meet hosted by U.S. Military Vets MC and Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will be held Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at VFW Post 1990, 70 Harlan St., Greeneville. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. Email MAY22FLEAMARKET@GMAIL.COM to reserve your space today.
Benefit Dinner For Avery Young
A benefit Pick-up dinner for Avery Young will be held Saturday, May 8 from 3-6 p.m. at Critters Corner. The dinner includes BBQ, chips, slaw and desert. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at Critters Corner, Thadd’s Barber Shop, The Dog House, Kathy’s Hair Coral, Towne & Country Pharmacy, Brumley’s Expressions, Atchley’s Pharmacy, Flowers by Tammy, Greene County Drug, Corley’s Pharmacy, S&S Automotive, Kiser Boulevard, Automotive, Corley’s pharmacy Solutions, Diesel LLC and The Christian Bookstore.
Baseball/Softball Sign-ups
South Central Ruritan baseball/softball sign-ups for the 2021 season will be held April 10 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Ridge Runners Car Club
The Ridge Runners Car Club will hold their monthly meeting Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Victory Church of God at 166 Sanford Circle. Plans for the upcoming Cruise-in will be discussed. Club President Herb Plemons invites all members and anyone interested in the Ridge Runners to attend.
Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will have their Thursday, April 8 meeting at noon at the Link Hills Country Club. Guest speaker will be Jan Beyer.
Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The April 16 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the April 23 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
Greeneville OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. Masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be no refreshments.