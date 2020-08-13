COMMUNITY EVENTS CANCELED: GHS Class of 1956 Reunion
The Greeneville High School Class of 1956 will not be having their reunion on Aug. 22, due to COVID-19.
Amateur Horse Show
The amateur horse show hosted by South Central Ruritan will be held this Saturday Aug. 15. Gates open at 4 p.m.. The show starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun and don’t forget we have the best hot fudge cake around!
Cancelation: Miller, Nelson, Roe Family Reunion
The MNR family reunion that is held annually on the the second Saturday in September at the Limestone Ruritan has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Homecoming Sunday
Home Coming Sunday is set for Aug. 16 at The Lord’s House, beginning at 10 a.m.. There will be a dinner after services. Bring a covered dish and come fellowship with us. The host pastor will be Ken Thacker. Everybody is welcome. The Lord’s ouse is located at 640 Chuckey Pike Rd., Chuckey, Tenn.
Canceled: Shipley Reunion
The reunion for family members of John and Sarah Shipley scheduled for August 16 has been canceled.
CANCELED: Derby Day
Derby Day, scheduled for Sept. 5, has been canceled due to COVID-19. This local event, organized by Second Harvest Food Bank and sponsored by Greeneville Real Estate and Auction, is a fund-raiser for “Feed the Children of Greeneville and Greene County.”
Baby Bottle Pallooza
The Baby Bottle Pallooza fundraiser for August! Fill a bottle full of change to help change the lives of mothers and babies in our community. The Hope Center can provide sanitized bottles to local groups. The total amount of change collected is due by September 4. Call 423-638-5433 or email Hopecenter@fwbfm.com for more information.
CANCELED: Class of 1963 Reunion
The St. James High School Class of 1963 will not be having their reunion in August due to COVID-19.
Christian Women’s Events
The August 14 Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the August 21 Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Tiger Town And Friends Reunion
The 2020 Snuff Ridge, Tiger Town & Friends reunion planned for August is postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Look forward to seeing you in August 2021!
Renner Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Abe and Ida Renner, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, has been canceled. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
CANCELED: St. James High School Reunion
St. James High School class of 1962 will not meet August 29, for their 58th annual reunion. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Vietnam Veterans of America
The Greeneville Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1143, is cancelling the planned Aug. 20 meeting due to Covid-19 concerns. Our next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 17. Time and place will be announced at a later date. We hope the pandemic concerns will have lessened by then.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting in August per Lawanna Johnson, Worthy Grand Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.