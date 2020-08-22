COMMUNITY EVENTS Tractor Pulling Contest
East Tennessee Quarter Scale Garden Tractor Pulling contest will be hosted by South Central Ruritan on Sept. 12. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 5 p.m. This will be the biggest show of the year. Come one come all and have some fun. Best hot fudge cake around! Contact Mark Goodson at 423-754-6169 or Richard Shelton at 423-791-3759 for more information.
Amateur Horse Show
South Central Ruritan will host an amateur horse show Saturday night, Aug. 22. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Come one come all! Lots of talent and beautiful horses! Have some of the best hot fudge cake around.
CANCELED: CHS Class of 1956 Reunion
The Chuckey High School class of 1956 will not be having their reunion on Sept. 12, due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Key Reunion
The Key family reunion scheduled for Aug. 23, at Hardin Park has been canceled.
CANCELED: Cutshall Reunion
The Decatur and Lovada Dixon Cutshall reunion scheduled for August 29, at the Veterans Park has been canceled due to the corona virus.
Yard Sale Fundraiser
The Women of St. James Lutheran Church will hold a yard sale fundraiser to benefit the community on Aug. 20, 21 & 22. The multi-family yardsale also includes items from an estate, including crystal. It will be held at the St. James Lutheran Church at 3205 St. James Road, in front of the old log church.
CANCELED: GHS Class of 1956 Reunion
The Greeneville High School Class of 1956 will not be having their reunion on Aug. 22, due to COVID-19.
Cancelation: Miller, Nelson, Roe Family Reunion
The MNR family reunion that is held annually on the the second Saturday in September at the Limestone Ruritan has been canceled due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Derby Day
Derby Day, scheduled for Sept. 5, has been canceled due to COVID-19. This local event, organized by Second Harvest Food Bank and sponsored by Greeneville Real Estate and Auction, is a fund-raiser for “Feed the Children of Greeneville and Greene County.”
Baby Bottle Pallooza
The Baby Bottle Pallooza fundraiser for August! Fill a bottle full of change to help change the lives of mothers and babies in our community. The Hope Center can provide sanitized bottles to local groups. The total amount of change collected is due by September 4. Call 423-638-5433 or email Hopecenter@fwbfm.com for more information.
CANCELED: Class of 1963 Reunion
The St. James High School Class of 1963 will not be having their reunion in August due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Tiger Town And Friends Reunion
The 2020 Snuff Ridge, Tiger Town & Friends reunion planned for August 29, is postponed until August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Look forward to seeing you in August 2021!
Renner Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Abe and Ida Renner, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, has been canceled. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
CANCELED: St. James High School Reunion
St. James High School class of 1962 will not meet August 29, for their 58th annual reunion. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
MEETINGS Mt Pleasant Ruritan
The Mt. Pleasant Ruritan will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Mt. Pleasant Arts and Crafts Building (the former Hartman Store). Please bring a chair and a drink if you’d like. No food will be served and social distancing will be observed. Directors will meet at 6:00.
AJ Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in September due to COVID-19.
VFW Post 1990
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for more information.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting in September per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.