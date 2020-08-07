COMMUNITY EVENTS Gray Family Reunion
The 97th annual Gray Family Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, at Kinser Park,pavillion #4 begining at 12:30 p.m. Please bring a well filled basket and a drink. Utensils, plates and cups will be furnished. Donations will be accepted to help defray cost of the pavillion and amenities. For more information please call Deb Holloway at 864-906-8029.
CANCELED: Derby Day
Derby Day, scheduled for Sept. 5, has been canceled due to COVID-19. This local event, organized by Second Harvest Food Bank and sponsored by Greeneville Real Estate and Auction, is a fund-raiser for “Feed the Children of Greeneville and Greene County.”
Baby Bottle Pallooza
The Baby Bottle Pallooza fundraiser for August! Fill a bottle full of change to help change the lives of mothers and babies in our community. The Hope Center can provide sanitized bottles to local groups. The total amount of change collected is due by September 4. Call 423-638-5433 or email Hopecenter@fwbfm.com for more information.
CANCELED: Combs Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late E.T. and Mable (Wykle) Combs, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9, has been canceled for this year due to COVD-19.
CANCELED: Class of 1963 Reunion
The St. James High School Class of 1963 will not be having their reunion in August due to COVID-19.
Christian Women’s Events
The August 14 Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the August 21 Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Tiger Town And Friends Reunion
The 2020 Snuff Ridge, Tiger Town & Friends reunion planned for August is postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Look forward to seeing you in August 2021!
Renner Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Abe and Ida Renner, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, has been canceled. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
CANCELED: St. James High School Reunion
St. James High School class of 1962 will not meet August 29, for their 58th annual reunion. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting in August per Lawanna Johnson, Worthy Grand Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.