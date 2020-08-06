COMMUNITY EVENTS
CANCELED: Bazaar The 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, set for Nov. 7-8, at Hal Henard School, has been cancelled for 2020.
Individual vendors will be notified and registration depositsreturned. Questions concerning the bazaar may be emailed to greenevillewomansclub@gmail.com.
Baby Bottle Pallooza
The Baby Bottle Pallooza fundraiser for August! Fill a bottle full of change to help change the lives of mothers and babies in our community. The Hope Center can provide sanitized bottles to local groups. The total amount of change collected is due by September 4. Call 423-638-5433 or email Hopecenter@fwbfm.com for more information.
CANCELED: Combs Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late E.T. and Mable (Wykle) Combs, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9, has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Class of 1963 Reunion
The St. James High School Class of 1963 will not be having their reunion in August due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Events
The August 14 Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the August 21 Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Tiger Town And Friends Reunion
The 2020 Snuff Ridge, Tiger Town & Friends reunion planned for August is postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Look forward to seeing you in August 2021!
CANCELED: Renner Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Abe and Ida Renner, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, has been canceled. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
CANCELED: St. James High School Reunion
St. James High School class of 1962 will not meet August 29, for their 58th annual reunion. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
MEETINGS CANCELED: DAV Chapter 42
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 42 meeting and cookout scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Greene County Shrine
The Greene County Shrine Club meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6, will be held at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge at 7 p.m. Due to the recent COVID-19 virus situation, any members that have symptoms or feel uncomfortable, should not attend. We look forward to getting back to a normal meeting schedule.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting in August per Lawanna Johnson, Worthy Grand Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.