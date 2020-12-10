COMMUNITY EVENTS Shepherd’s Table

Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Those who need a free hot meal may drop by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.

CANCELED: Baileyton Christmas In The Park

Christmas in the Park in Baileyton, scheduled for Dec. 12, has been canceled due to Covid-19.

Baileyton Christmas Decorating Contest

The citizens of Baileyton are invited to take part in a Christmas decorating contest. The contest starts Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 22. There will be first, second, and third place certificates and prizes sponsored by Totally Kool Heating and Air in the amounts of: $100 for 1st place; $75 for 2nd place and $50 for 3rd place. To enter call 423-963-8869. Residents and businesses are eligible to enter. The contest will be judged on Dec. 23. Light up Baileyton with Christmas Spirit!

Turkey Shoot

A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun!

CANCELED: Trout Unlimited

The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.

MEETINGS

VFW Post 1990

Due to the Christmas holiday, VFW Post 1990 will hold its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for directions and meeting updates. Due to COVID-19, the annual holiday dinner has been canceled.

CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club

The club will not be having meetings this calendar year. The COVID situation will be reassessed after the first of 2021.

CANCELED: Eastern Star #223

Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting on Dec. 10 per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.

Eastern Star #292

Mosheim Chapter #292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting on Monday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment. Masks required, gloves optional.

CANCELED: American Legion Post #64

Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.

The Community Announcements calendar publishes twice weekly on Thursday and Saturday. The submission deadline for Thursday announcements is noon on the previous Tuesday. The submission deadline for Saturday is noon on the previous Wednesday.

Recommended for you