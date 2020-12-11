COMMUNITY EVENTS Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Those who need a free hot meal may drop by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
CANCELED: Baileyton Christmas In The Park
Christmas in the Park in Baileyton, scheduled for Dec. 12, has been canceled due to Covid-19.
Baileyton Christmas Decorating Contest
The citizens of Baileyton are invited to take part in a Christmas decorating contest. The contest starts Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 22. There will be first, second, and third place certificates and prizes sponsored by Totally Kool Heating and Air in the amounts of: $100 for 1st place; $75 for 2nd place and $50 for 3rd place. To enter call 423-963-8869. Residents and businesses are eligible to enter. The contest will be judged on Dec. 23. Light up Baileyton with Christmas Spirit!
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun!
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
MEETINGS VFW Post 1990
Due to the Christmas holiday, VFW Post 1990 will hold its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for directions and meeting updates. Due to COVID-19, the annual holiday dinner has been canceled.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The club will not be having meetings this calendar year. The COVID situation will be reassessed after the first of 2021.
Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter #292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting on Monday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment. Masks required, gloves optional.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.