COMMUNITY EVENTS CANCELED: Baileyton UMC Breakfast
Baileyton United Methodist Church will not have the All You Can Eat Breakfast this month. Merry Christmas to everyone and we hope we will be able to have the breakfast next month. For more information call Myra at 423-620-8580.
Baileyton UMC Drive-thru Nativity
Baileyton United Methodist Churc, located at 1034 Baileyton Main Street, will have a drive- thru nativity on Sunday, Dec. 20, from 5-6 p.m. or until everyone has come through the line. The Nativity will be under the Pass Through in the back of the church. Communion will also be available. Masks will be worn, and distancing will be practiced. For more information, call 423-620-8580.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Those who need a free hot meal may drop by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
Baileyton Christmas Decorating Contest
The citizens of Baileyton are invited to take part in a Christmas decorating contest. The contest starts Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 22. There will be first, second, and third place certificates and prizes sponsored by Totally Kool Heating and Air in the amounts of: $100 for 1st place; $75 for 2nd place and $50 for 3rd place. To enter call 423-963-8869. Residents and businesses are eligible to enter. The contest will be judged on Dec. 23. Light up Baileyton with Christmas Spirit!
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Come on out and have some fun!
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
MEETINGS VFW Post 1990
Due to the Christmas holiday, VFW Post 1990 will hold its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for directions and meeting updates. Due to COVID-19, the annual holiday dinner has been canceled.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The club will not be having meetings this calendar year. The COVID situation will be reassessed after the first of 2021.
Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter #292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting on Monday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment. Masks required, gloves optional.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.