COMMUNITY EVENTS
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Those who need a free hot meal may drop by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
CANCELED: Baileyton Christmas In The Park
Christmas in the Park in Baileyton, scheduled for Dec. 12, has been canceled due to Covid-19.
Baileyton Christmas Decorating Contest
The citizens of Baileyton are invited to take part in a Christmas decorating contest. The contest starts Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 22. There will be first, second, and third place certificates and prizes sponsored by Totally Kool Heating and Air in the amounts of: $100 for 1st place; $75 for 2nd place and $50 for 3rd place. To enter call 423-963-8869. Residents and businesses are eligible to enter. The contest will be judged on Dec. 23. Light up Baileyton with Christmas Spirit!
CANCELED: Early American Christmas Dinner
This year’s Greene County Heritage Trust Early American Christmas Dinner, planned for Dec. 3, at the General Morgan Inn, has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 dinner is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2021. Since the annual Heritage Trust membership meeting usually held in connection with the Early American Christmas Dinner will not be taking place this year as an in-person event, members will be mailed a report of 2020 activities in December, along with membership renewal material.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun!
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
MEETINGS
CANCELED: Greene County Shrine Lady’s Night
The Greene County Shrine Club Lady’s night scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, has been cancelled.
Greene County Shrine Club
We will be having a regular business meeting at Ma & Pa’s restaurant with business beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3. Due to the recent Covid virus situation, any members that have symptoms or feel uncomfortable, should not attend. We look forward to getting back to a normal meeting schedule.
Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will hold their annual Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Link Hills Country Club, 1325 E. Allens Bridge Road. The dinner is $26 per person and reservations are required by Dec. 4. For reservations call Linda Kelly at 423-258-5259.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The club will not be having meetings this calendar year. The COVID situation will be reassessed after the first of 2021.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The Dec. 4 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Dec.11 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in November per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.