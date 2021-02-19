COMMUNITY EVENTS Soup And Game Night
South Central Ruritan will host a Soup and Game night Saturday, Feb. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. The cost is $10. Come on out and have some fun!
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Cost for food is $6 per plate. Come on out and have some fun!
MEETINGS VFW Post #1990
VFW Post #1990 will hold it’s regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for directions and meeting updates.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Womens Club
Just a reminder, the Andrew Johnson Womens Club will not meet in February. Hopefully we will be able to meet soon.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.