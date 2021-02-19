COMMUNITY EVENTS Soup And Game Night

South Central Ruritan will host a Soup and Game night Saturday, Feb. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. The cost is $10. Come on out and have some fun!

Alternative Baseball Organization

The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.

Turkey Shoot

A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Cost for food is $6 per plate. Come on out and have some fun!

MEETINGS VFW Post #1990

VFW Post #1990 will hold it’s regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for directions and meeting updates.

CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Womens Club

Just a reminder, the Andrew Johnson Womens Club will not meet in February. Hopefully we will be able to meet soon.

CANCELED: American Legion Post #64

Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.

The Community Announcements calendar publishes twice weekly on Thursday and Saturday. The submission deadline for Thursday announcements is noon on the previous Tuesday. The submission deadline for Saturday is noon on the previous Wednesday.

Recommended for you