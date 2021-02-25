COMMUNITY EVENTS Alternative Baseball Organization

The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.

Turkey Shoot

A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Cost for food is $6 per plate. Come on out and have some fun!

MEETINGS Greene County Shrine Club

The Greene County Shrine Club business meeting scheduled for Thursday, March

4, has been cancelled as a safety precaution due to the virus.

Greeneville Lodge No. 3 F&AM

The Greeneville Lodge No. 3 F&AM stated meeting will be held on March 2 at 7:30pm. The Entered Apprentices lecture will be passed.

VFW Post #1990

VFW Post #1990 will hold it’s regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for directions and meeting updates.

CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club

The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in March.

CANCELED: American Legion Post #64

Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.

The Community Announcements calendar publishes twice weekly on Thursday and Saturday. The submission deadline for Thursday announcements is noon on the previous Tuesday. The submission deadline for Saturday is noon on the previous Wednesday.

Recommended for you