COMMUNITY EVENTS Bowmantown Ruritan Breakfast
First Saturday Breakfast is back! Same wonderful food with CDC guidelines to make your meal and fellowship a safe event. Saturday, Feb. 6, 1573 Barkley Rd. in Telford, 7-10 am.
The Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, OJ, and coffee. Your donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Those who need a free hot meal may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Cost for food is $6 per plate. Come on out and have some fun!
MEETINGS CANCELED: Pine Grove UMC Cemetery Carretakers Inc.
Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Caretakers Inc. will not hold its annual meeting on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Pine Grove United Methodist Church due to COVID-19. A meeting for new business may be scheduled later in 2021.
Eastern Star #223
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. Masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be no refreshments.
Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting on Monday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment. Masks required, gloves optional.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Womens Club
Just a reminder, the Andrew Johnson Womens Club will not meet in February. Hopefully we will be able to meet soon.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Events
The Feb. 12 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Feb. 19 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been canceled.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.