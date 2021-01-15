COMMUNITY EVENTS Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
Midway UMC Lunch
The Midway United Methodist Church will be having a free drive-thru lunch on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., or until food is gone. Come enjoy this free meal consisting of soup or chili, cornbread and dessert.
Fifth Sunday Dinner
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host a fifth Sunday curbside dinner on Sunday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Mohawk Ruritan Club. The menu includes roast beef or baked ham, mashed potaoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. Adult price is $8 and the price for children 12 and under is $4. No drinks will be served. Curbside service only, no inside seating or restrooms will be available.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-noon. Those who need a free hot meal may drop by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Come on out and have some fun!
MEETINGS CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
Due to the high volume of COVID-19 cases in our area and the extension of virtual learning until after Martin Luther King Day, we will not meet in January. Hopefully we will be able to meet again soon once the vaccine is more widely available.
CANCELED: Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting on Jan. 18 per Danielle Gregg, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will not meet Jan. 18 due to the COVID-19 situation. Updates about future meetings will be shared as the situation is monitored. For more information call 423-639-8553.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Luncheon
The Jan. 22 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon has been canceled.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.