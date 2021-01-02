COMMUNITY EVENTS Turkey Shoot

A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Come on out and have some fun!

CANCELED: Trout Unlimited

The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.

MEETINGS Greene County Shrine Club

The Greene County Shrine Club business meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7 has been cancelled due to the increase in virus cases.

CANCELED: Christian Women’s Prayer Connection

The Jan. 15 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection has been canceled.

CANCELED: Christian Women’s Luncheon

The Jan. 22 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon has been canceled.

CANCELED: American Legion Post #64

Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.

The Community Announcements calendar publishes twice weekly on Thursday and Saturday. The submission deadline for Thursday announcements is noon on the previous Tuesday. The submission deadline for Saturday is noon on the previous Wednesday.

