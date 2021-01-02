COMMUNITY EVENTS Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Come on out and have some fun!
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
MEETINGS Greene County Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club business meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7 has been cancelled due to the increase in virus cases.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Prayer Connection
The Jan. 15 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection has been canceled.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Luncheon
The Jan. 22 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon has been canceled.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.