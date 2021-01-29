COMMUNITY EVENTS Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Those who need a free hot meal may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
Fifth Sunday Dinner
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host a fifth Sunday curbside dinner on Sunday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Mohawk Ruritan Club. The menu includes roast beef or baked ham, mashed potaoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. Adult price is $8 and the price for children 12 and under is $4. No drinks will be served. Curbside service only, no inside seating or restrooms will be available.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Come on out and have some fun!
MEETINGS CANCELED: Christian Women’s Events
The Feb. 12 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Feb. 19 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been canceled.
The Greene County Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club business meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4 has been cancelled as a safety precaution due to the virus.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.