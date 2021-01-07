COMMUNITY EVENTS Midway UMC Lunch
The Midway United Methodist Church will be having a free drive-thru lunch on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., or until food is gone. Come enjoy this free meal consisting of soup or chili, cornbread and dessert.
Fifth Sunday Dinner
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host a fifth Sunday curbside dinner on Sunday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Mohawk Ruritan Club. The menu includes roast beef or baked ham, mashed potaoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. Adult price is $8 and the price for children 12 and under is $4. No drinks will be served. Curbside service only, no inside seating or restrooms will be available.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-noon. Those who need a free hot meal may drop by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Come on out and have some fun!
MEETINGS Greene County Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club business meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7 has been cancelled due to the increase in virus cases.
Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Prayer Connection
The Jan. 15 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection has been canceled.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Luncheon
The Jan. 22 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon has been canceled.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.