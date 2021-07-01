COMMUNITY EVENTS GHS Class Of 1971
The 50th Reunion of the GHS Class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 24-25. Class members who have not been contacted may email their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net and a letter will be mailed to you.
First Saturday Breakfast,
Bowmantown Ruritan will hold its First Saturday Breakfast this Saturday at 1573 Barkley Road in Telford, from 7-10 a.m. The Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, oj, and coffee. Your donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
Republican Women Luncheon
The Greene County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting on July 8 at Link Hills Country Club at noon. Guest speaker will be state representative David Hawk. Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
Aldridge/Massey Reunion
The Ben and Laura Massey Aldrige family reunion will be held at kinser park Saturday at pavillion 3-4 next to the pool beginning at 11 a.m. Plates, napkins, plastic ware and cups will be provided. Bring food to share and drinks for your family.
Mosheim Ruritan Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, July 3, from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building located at 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy., near the caution light in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8. Come on out and have breakfast with us!
Women’s Prayer Connection
All women are invited to attend the the Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection to be held July 16, at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Reservations are not required.
Midway And Mosheim VFD Fireworks Sale
The Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments will be selling fireworks at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, located at 7700 West Andrew Johnson Highway, until July 5 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be fireworks for all ages. Come out and support the Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments. For more information, call 329-8726 or 422-7227.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Greeneville OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshments.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting in Monday, July 15, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment.
Greeneville Lodge No. 3 F&AM
Greeneville Lodge No. 3 F&AM stated meeting will be held on July 6 at 7:30 p.m. Degree work will be scheduled.
Greene County Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club Meeting Scheduled for Thursday, July 1 will be held at Ma & Pa’s restaurant on the Asheville Highway at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend if possible to plan the annual picnic and other important issues.
Greene County Republican Party
The Greene County Republican Party will meet July 5 at 6 p.m. at the Eastview Recreation Center.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.