COMMUNITY EVENTS Blood Drives
Town of Greeneville Public Works and Apex Bank will host blood drives on July 13. The Public Works drive will take place at 708 W. Summer Street from 7:30-11 a.m. The Apex Bank drive will take place at 3015 East Andrew Johnson Hwy. from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Donors to both events can receive free t-shirts and a coupon for Texas Road House, as well as a chance to win a $1,000 e-gift card. Appointments preferred. Walk-ins welcome. To make an appointment, visit www.tndonor.org or call 865-524-3074.
Yard Sale For Alzheimer’s Tennessee
Caris Healthcare and Sleep Solutions will host a community yard sale on their properties July 17 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The properties are located at 2140 and 2130 East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Spaces can be secured for a $10 donation or $20 for two on a first come, first served basis. To reserve a space, call, text or leave a message for Renee Lowery, marketing representative at Caris Healthcare, at 423-552-3837.
Pit Cooked BBQ
Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan Club will host a Tennessee-style pit cooked pork barbecue July 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hardin’s Chapel Community Center, 3320 Baileyton Highway. Two separate ticket options are: 1 lb. pork BBQ ticket- $10; and a meal sides ticket- $10. The meal sides ticket includes an 8-pack of buns, pint of beans, pint of slaw, chips, and a half-gallon of tea or lemonade. Tickets can be combined to make a complete meal. Advanced ticket purchase from a Ruritan member or the club’s Facebook page is recommended. Limited quantities will be available for purchase the day of the event.
Vet To Vet Cafe
Caris Healthcare will host a drive-thru Vet to Vet Cafe on July 14 from 8:30-10 a.m. at 2140 East Andrew Johnson Highway. All veterans are welcome to drive by and pick up a fee doughnut and coffee.
TNT Lawnmower Pull
TNT Lawnmower Pull will be hosted by South Central Ruritan on July 10. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun. Don’t forget Debbie’s hot fudge cakes!
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table July 19, from 11 a.m. until noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time, at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, and pick up your meal.
Ottway Class Of 1961
The Ottway High School class of 1961 will celebrate their 60th Class Reunion on July 19 at 4 p.m. All class members and guests are welcome to gather at Aubrey’s Restaurant in Greeneville for a time of reminiscing and a meal together! Please RSVP to 423-620-2262 by July 10. Dress is casual wear.
Mt. Zion Country Breakfast
There will be a Country Breakfast at Mt. Zion UMC on July 10 from 6:30-10 a.m. The menu will consist of ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, fruit, and drink. Mt. Zion is located about 5 miles out Snapps Ferry Road at 1031 Mt. Zion Road.
Mysinger Reunion
The Mysinger family reunion will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 11 at The Fraternal Order on Police building at 105 Nevada Ave. in Greenville. Lunch will be served at noon, and everyone is requested to bring a well filled picnic basket.
St. James Class of 1963
St. James Class of 1963 will hold its 58th reunion at 5 p.m. on Aug. 20, at Harvest Family Restaurant.
GHS Class Of 1971
The 50th Reunion of the GHS Class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 24-25. Class members who have not been contacted may email their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net and a letter will be mailed to you.
Women’s Prayer Connection
All women are invited to attend the the Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection to be held July 16, at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Reservations are not required.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Lost Mountain Community Club
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet July 12 at 7 p.m. in the community center.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting in Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.