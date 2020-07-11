COMMUNITY EVENTS Memorial Church of God Decoration
Memorial Church of God, located in North Carolina, will hold its cemetery decoration this weekend. Families are invited to decorate at their convenience. Donations for cemetery maintenance may be sent to Robbie Patterson, 824 Cutshall Town Rd, Marshall, NC 28753.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, July 20, 11 a.m. to noon. Feel free to drop by during this time for a free hot meal at 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville. Social distancing is being used.
Hardins Chapel Ruritan Barbeque
Hardins Chapel Ruritan will hold a pork barbeque dinner on Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dinner is drive-thru pick up only. The menu includes a 1 pound pork BBQ ticket for $10 and a meal sides ticket featuring buns, a pint of beans, pint of slaw, chips and a half gallon of tea or lemonade for $10. Combine tickets to make a meal. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Limited quantities will be available for purchase the day of the event. Contact a member or visit the Facebook page to purchase tickets.
CANCELED: Gregory Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Alexander and Minnie Broyles Gregory scheduled for Sunday, July 19, has been cancelled.
Scottish Rite Car Show
The Greene County Scottish Rite Club will hold its annual club car show on Saturday, July 11, at the Food City parking lot on the 11E By-Pass (A.J. Highway), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds help provide shoes for Greene County children. For more information, contact Willis Scott at 552-3212. Due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases and for your protection, please wear a mask and practice social distancing during the event.
Mysinger Family Reunion
The Mysinger family will hold their annual family reunion at the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department, July 12, at noon. Everyone is requested to bring a well filled basket.
Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women’s Club will host an event featuring GOP congressional and senatorial candidates. The event will be held at the Chuckey Doak High School auditorium on July 11, at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. “It will be your chance to ask questions that are important to our future. Please bring every person you know that is interested in the preservation of our country,” organizers said.
CANCELED: Christian Women
The July 10 Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the July 17 Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled due to the virus.
Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen reopened on Wednesday, June 17. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on a take out only basis. Please come to the pavilion to receive your meals. We will continue doing this for the immediate future. For more information call 423-342-7006.
MEETINGS Greene County Thanksgiving Outreach
The first planning meeting for the annual Thanksgiving Day meal will be Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. at Cedar Hill CP Church, 4170 Newport Hwy., Greeneville. All interested persons are asked to attend this planning meeting as lots of important decisions need to be made. We look forward to seeing lots of volunteers at this meeting.
Vietnam Veterans
The Vietnam Veterans Chapter in Greeneville will hold their next meeting Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the American Legion building, located at the corner of Snapp’s Ferry and Fairgrounds Road where the tank sits. Our speaker will be Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. We look for all members, and welcome any new members.
Membership is open to U.S. armed forces veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in the Republic of Vietnam between February 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, or in any active duty location between August 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975. All new members must submit a copy of the DD-214 along with an application and dues payment.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting in July per Lawanna Johnson, Worthy Grand Matron.