COMMUNITY EVENTS WGHS Class of 1971
West Greene High School class of ‘71 will have a 50th reunion on August 28. Invitations have been mailed requesting RSVP by August 1. If you are a class member and have not received your invitation by mail, please send your mailing address and phone number to the reunion committee at WGHSClass 71@outlook.com or by calling 865-567-4144.
Democratic Party Officer Elections
Greene County Democratic Party Officer Elections will be held Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. The Elections will take place at the Round Table Office Complex Conference Room, located at 1104 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN 37745. Doors will open for registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the Elections begin at 3 p.m. Proof of identification is required to be registered in the voting process. Local Democrats will elect county party officers to serve a two-year term as Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary, Treasurer, as well as to serve on the 14 member Executive Committee representing the seven Greene County Commissioner Districts.
Country Breakfast
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast July 17 from 7-10 a.m. at 2999 Camp Creek Road. Menu consists of country ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, juice, coffee and soda. Cost is $8. Everyone is welcome.
Homemade Ice Cream Supper
Greenwood United Methodist Church will hold a homemade ice cream supper, featuring angus burgers, on July 17 from 4-7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit playground maintenance and repairs.
Clothing Giveaway
The Women’s Society of Christian Service will sponsor a clothes giveaway July 24 from 8 a.m.-noon at the Limestone United Methodist Church located at 189 Opie Arnold Road in Limestone.
Clothing and shoes will be available for those in need from infants to adults. No qualifications are required. This project is designed to serve those in need within our community. Masks are required inside the building. For more information call (423) 361-4300.
Chicken Dinner
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be having a Chicken Dinner on July 16 from 4:30–7 p.m. The menu includes chicken tenders and legs, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, okra, desserts, rolls, and drinks all of this for $10 per persons 13 and over, $5 for children 6-12 and free for children under 6. Carry outs are available but there will not be a drive-thru for this event.
Horse Show
South Central Ruritan will be hosting Amateur Horse Show July 17. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and join us for some family fun. Concession stand will be open. Don’t forget to try Debbie’s hot fudge cakes!
Yard Sale For Alzheimer’s Tennessee
Caris Healthcare and Sleep Solutions will host a community yard sale on their properties July 17 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The properties are located at 2140 and 2130 East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Spaces can be secured for a $10 donation or $20 for two on a first come, first served basis. To reserve a space, call, text or leave a message for Renee Lowery, marketing representative at Caris Healthcare, at 423-552-3837.
Pit Cooked BBQ
Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan Club will host a Tennessee-style pit cooked pork barbecue July 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hardin’s Chapel Community Center, 3320 Baileyton Highway. Two separate ticket options are: 1 lb. pork BBQ ticket- $10; and a meal sides ticket- $10. The meal sides ticket includes an 8-pack of buns, pint of beans, pint of slaw, chips, and a half-gallon of tea or lemonade. Tickets can be combined to make a complete meal. Advanced ticket purchase from a Ruritan member or the club’s Facebook page is recommended. Limited quantities will be available for purchase the day of the event.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table July 19, from 11 a.m. until noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time, at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, and pick up your meal.
Ottway Class Of 1961
The Ottway High School class of 1961 will celebrate their 60th Class Reunion on July 19 at 4 p.m. All class members and guests are welcome to gather at Aubrey’s Restaurant in Greeneville for a time of reminiscing and a meal together! Please RSVP to 423-620-2262 by July 10. Dress is casual wear.
St. James Class of 1963
St. James Class of 1963 will hold its 58th reunion at 5 p.m. on Aug. 20, at Harvest Family Restaurant.
GHS Class Of 1971
The 50th Reunion of the GHS Class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 24-25. Class members who have not been contacted may email their address to bibledonna6@gmail.com or greenet@gcschools.net and a letter will be mailed to you.
Women’s Prayer Connection
All women are invited to attend the the Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection to be held July 16, at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Reservations are not required.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet on July 21 at 6 p.m. at the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad Building, 602 Church Street.
Cory Jones, manager of the Erwin Fish Hatchery, will speak about stocking trout and other information about the hatchery. For more information, call 639-8553.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting in Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.