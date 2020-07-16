COMMUNITY EVENTS CANCELED: Warrensburg Breakfast
The Warrensburg Community Center’s third Saturday breakfast for July is canceled.
CANCELLED: Shepherd’s Table
The Shepherd’s Table, hosted by Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, scheduled for Monday, July 20, has been cancelled due to the rapid increase in Covid-19.
Hardins Chapel Ruritan Barbeque
Hardins Chapel Ruritan will hold a pork barbeque dinner on Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dinner is drive-thru pick up only. The menu includes a 1 pound pork BBQ ticket for $10 and a meal sides ticket featuring buns, a pint of beans, pint of slaw, chips and a half gallon of tea or lemonade for $10. Combine tickets to make a meal. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Limited quantities will be available for purchase the day of the event. Contact a member or visit the Facebook page to purchase tickets.
CANCELED: Gammon Family Reunion
The Gammon family reunion scheduled for Saturday, July 25, has been canceled.
CANCELED: Renner Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Abe and Ida Renner, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, has been canceled. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
CANCELED: Gregory Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Alexander and Minnie Broyles Gregory scheduled for Sunday, July 19, has been cancelled.
CANCELED: Hendrix Family Reunion
The Hendrix family reunion that was scheduled to be held Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Central Community Christian Church in Carter County has been canceled due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: St. James High School Reunion
St. James High School class of 1962 will not meet August 29, for their 58th annual reunion. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
CANCELED: Christian Women
The July 17 Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled due to the virus.
Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen reopened on Wednesday, June 17. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on a take out only basis. Please come to the pavilion to receive your meals. We will continue doing this for the immediate future. For more information call 423-342-7006.
MEETINGS Mt. Pleasant Ruritan
The Mt. Pleasant Ruritan will meet on Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Mt. Pleasant Arts and Crafts Building (the former Hartman Store). Please bring a chair and a drink if you’d like. No food will be served and social distancing will be observed. Directors will meet at 6 p.m.
Greene County Thanksgiving Outreach
The first planning meeting for the annual Thanksgiving Day meal will be Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. at Cedar Hill CP Church, 4170 Newport Hwy., Greeneville. All interested persons are asked to attend this planning meeting as lots of important decisions need to be made. We look forward to seeing lots of volunteers at this meeting.
Vietnam Veterans
The Vietnam Veterans Chapter in Greeneville will hold their next meeting Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the American Legion building, located at the corner of Snapp’s Ferry and Fairgrounds Road where the tank sits. Our speaker will be Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. We look for all members, and welcome any new members.
Membership is open to U.S. armed forces veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in the Republic of Vietnam between February 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, or in any active duty location between August 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975. All new members must submit a copy of the DD-214 along with an application and dues payment.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting in July per Lawanna Johnson, Worthy Grand Matron.